House Speaker Paul D. Ryan defended the GOP health care bill Thursday amid blowback over formal estimates that said the plan would result in 23 million fewer people holding coverage and dramatically hike prices for sicker Americans in certain states.

Mr. Ryan said the eye-popping figure on the number of people losing coverage by 2026 is faulty, since the Congressional Budget Office was trying to pin down how many people would forego insurance voluntarily. The bill that squeaked through the House, 217-213, this month would repeal the “individual mandate” requiring people to hold insurance or pay a tax.

Yet the vote occurred before lawmakers received the CBO’s revised estimate of how late changes would effect federal deficits and coverage.

In its highly anticipated report, the CBO on Wednesday said the latest version of the House Republicans’ health care bill would decrease taxpayer savings from $150 billion to $119 billion.

Healthy people could see “significantly lower premiums” in some states that waive Obamacare requirements, allowing insurers to sell plans that cover fewer services and charge healthier people less than those with preexisting conditions. But the sick or elderly could struggle to find affordable plans in those states, despite GOP efforts to subsidize their costs through risk pools and risk-sharing programs, the CBO said.

Mr. Ryan rejected that finding, saying it didn’t take into account a portion of money that states would front to compliment the federal share.

“States do their own part of this as well,” Mr. Ryan said.

Yet the speaker did like the part of the report that said the bill would lower premiums for healthy people.

The score is already roiling the debate in the Senate, however, where some Republicans say the House template is too draconian.

“As I have stated previously, while I am in favor of repealing Obamacare, I am opposed to the American Health Care Act (AHCA) in its current form,” said Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada Republican who faces reelection next year.

He said the bill would harm his state’s Medicaid population — it cuts the program nationwide by more than $800 billion — and doesn’t do enough to protect sicker Nevadans.

Others said the GOP should reach for bipartisan solutions. As it stands, Republicans are using fast-track budget rules to carve Democrats out of the process.

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, said senators should consider a bill she offered with Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, that allows states to either keep Obamacare or pursue a more conservative option.

“Unfortunately, the CBO estimates that 23 million Americans would lose insurance coverage over the next decade, and the impact would disproportionately affect older, low-income Americans,” Ms. Collins said of the House bill.

Outside lobbying groups are also pushing back.

America’s Health Insurance Plans, the main lobby for insurers, urged Senate Republicans to provide near-term stability in the markets while providing adequate funding for Medicaid and taxpayer assistance for people who buy insurance on their own.

It also said core consumers protections established by the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which could be wavered under the House plan, should be maintained.

“We believe that core insurance market reforms that guarantee access to affordable coverage for those with pre-existing conditions should be retained, including guaranteed issue, community rating, and barring pre-existing condition exclusions,” AHIP CEO Marilyn Tavenner said in a letter to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, Utah Republican.