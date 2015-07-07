Rep. Steny Hoyer said Thursday that the pattern of behavior concerning Trump administration officials and Russia is what has led many to believe there’s some truth to the claims of collusion.

“It’s the pattern that leads one to believe that there’s fire where there is so much smoke,” Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, said on CNN.

“First you start out with [former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort], and [former adviser Roger Stone] and [former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn] and campaign adviser Carter Page] and others who had very close financial relationships with the Russians,” he said. “Then you have a candidate who talks very positive about Putin — you have a candidate justifying feeling that he’s a pretty good guy, and then you have this continuing pattern of coverup.”

Mr. Hoyer added that although he has not heard much from his Republican colleagues on the matter, what he has heard indicates that they’re concerned.

“I think what I’m hearing, from not a lot of Republicans, but when they comment, they’re very concerned. They’re concerned about what the president is doing [and] the actions he’s taken,” the congressman said.