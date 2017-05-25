CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has extended coach Larry Fedora’s contract through the 2022 season.

Team spokesman Kevin Best says the deal was approved Thursday by the school’s board of trustees.

The new deal will pay Fedora $1.95 million this season, including a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental income totaling $1.55 million. Those amounts increase to $600,000 in base salary and $2.4 million in supplemental income - for a total of $3 million - in each of the final three years of the contract.

His incentive clauses range from $50,000 for a bowl berth to $200,000 for winning a national title.

Fedora is 40-25 in five seasons at North Carolina and led the Tar Heels to the 2015 Coastal Division championship.

