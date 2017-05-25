MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin is honoring 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium by recognizing 100 individuals who the school says shaped the history of the football venue.

The school began unveiling the “Camp Randall 100” this week, with former athletic director and College Football Hall of Famer Pat Richter introduced as the first honoree.

Wisconsin says the list will include those who played or performed at the stadium, or otherwise had a role in shaping the stadium’s history.

A member of the list will be revealed each day leading up to the Badgers’ season opener Sept. 1 against Utah State.

The Camp Randall 100 was chosen by a panel comprised of university officials and media representatives.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25