GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man being held for federal immigration officials started fires that resulted in water and smoke damage at a county jail in Alabama.

Etowah County sheriff’s officials say an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee started a fire in a common area and then set his mattress on fire Friday morning. The county jail houses people for the federal immigration agency.

A sprinkler system went off, preventing flames from spreading but also causing water damage. Firefighters used fans to clear smoke from the jail.

Two prisoners complained of breathing problems but no serious injuries were reported. The blazes occurred in a maximum-security unit that houses 22 people.

The detainee could face charges linked to the fire, but authorities haven’t released his name.