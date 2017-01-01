PITTSBURGH (AP) - Attorneys are hoping to get to closing arguments in the federal civil rights trial of a fired Pittsburgh police sergeant charged with wrongly beating a drunken man and then lying about it in a police report.

Former Sgt. Stephen Matakovich (mah-tah-KOH’-vitch) is charged in connection with incident at a high school football championship game at Heinz Field in 2015.

Matakovich claims the drunken suspect adopted an “aggressive” posture before the sergeant pushed down the man then punched him, but surveillance video shows the man with his hands at his sides and not advancing.

Defense expert Clifford Jobe Jr., a retired state police instructor, testified Thursday that Matakovich’s use of force was justified. Jobe will be cross-examined Friday before closing arguments and, possibly, testimony by a prosecution expert who’s expected to condemn Matakovich’s actions.