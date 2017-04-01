Sources within the NYPD say one of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s staffers has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to The New York Post.

Jacob Schwartz, a computer programmer analyst in the city Department of Design and Construction, turned himself in to the city’s computer-crimes investigators in Manhattan’s 13th Precinct on Thursday morning. He is charged with two felonies: promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16.

The 29-year-old, who is out on $7,000 bail, allegedly had several thousand images and videos of child porn, sources told the Post on Friday.

Some photos reportedly included children younger than 6 months old.

Public records show Mr. Schwartz first worked as an intern for the Mr. de Blasio’s administration in 2015. His father, a labor lawyer, served as New York counsel to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ failed 2016 presidential campaign, the Post reported.

When contacted by The Washington Times, Mr. de Blasio’s office said a statement will be forthcoming.