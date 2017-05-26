HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A bill that toughens penalties for human trafficking is moving to Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s desk.

The bill cleared the Connecticut Senate unanimously early Friday. It makes the crime a class A felony, punishable by 10 to 25 years in prison. It’s currently a class B felony, punishable by one to 20 years in prison.

The bill, which previously passed the House of Representatives, also creates a new crime of commercial sex abuse of a minor.

Danielson Sen. Mae Flexer, a Democrat, says the legislation “make it crystal clear to perpetrators” that Connecticut takes the crime of human trafficking seriously.

The bill requires more businesses to post a trafficking hotline. The list now includes nail salons, airports, massage establishments, rail and bus stations, and emergency rooms.