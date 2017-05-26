CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago universities and community leaders have launched efforts aimed at addressing mental health concerns unique to immigrants living in the country without legal permission.

The Coalition for Immigrant Mental Health convened an inaugural summit Friday, saying issues have been exacerbated in the wake of a presidential election where anti-immigrant rhetoric was rampant.

Experts from colleges including Loyola University, public health agencies and elected leaders touched on issues like chronic stress related to the uncertainty of immigration status, including for refugees.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin tells attendees that young immigrants, particularly those brought to the country illegally as children, face “emotional turmoil” under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump has followed through on campaign promises with an aggressive approach to immigration, including threats to withhold funding from sanctuary cities like Chicago.