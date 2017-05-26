Chip Kelly has found a new home — and it’s in broadcasting, not coaching.

Kelly will join ESPN as a football analyst, primarily covering college football, the network announced Friday.

“Over the last 30 years, I have experienced football from one perspective — as a coach,” Kelly said in a press release. “Working in television will allow me to see the game from a different angle; simultaneously, I’ll provide viewers an insight to the mindset of a coach and team while offering alternative views of various situations.”

At ESPN, Kelly will be a studio analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for college football on ESPN 2. He’ll also appear on SportsCenter to break down college and NFL games.

Kelly was most recently the San Francisco 49ers head coach, but was fired after last season. He’s most known for having a revolutionary offense at Oregon.

In the NFL, Kelly struggled. After going 10-6 each in his first two seasons in Philadelphia, teams figured out Kelly’s offense and he went 8-23 since.

At Oregon, Kelly went 46-7 in four seasons.