President Trump called the terrorist attack on Christians in Egypt Friday a “merciless slaughter” that would strengthen the resolve of the U.S. and its allies to crush extremist groups.

“Terrorists are engaged in a war against civilization, and it is up to all who value life to confront and defeat this evil,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “This merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt tears at our hearts and grieves our souls.”

He said the attack “steels our resolve to bring nations together for the righteous purpose of crushing the evil organizations of terror, and exposing their depraved, twisted, and thuggish ideology.”

Masked gunmen killed at least 28 people in Egypt by opening fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in what officials are calling a terror attack.

The Christians were traveling to a monastery.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. “also makes clear to its friends, allies, and partners that the treasured and historic Christian Communities of the Middle East must be defended and protected.”

“The bloodletting of Christians must end, and all who aid their killers must be punished,” he said. “Civilization is at a precipice—and whether we climb or fall will be decided by our ability to join together to protect all faiths, all religions, and all innocent life. No matter what, America will do what it must to protect its people.”