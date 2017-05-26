A former community college professor has been arrested in connection with using a U-shaped bicycle lock to violently attack several people during an April pro-Trump rally in Berkeley, California.

Eric Clanton, a former adjunct professor of philosophy at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, was arrested in Oakland on three counts of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that isn’t a firearm and assault causing great bodily injury, East Bay Times reported.

Video of one of the attacks during an April 15 demonstration at Civic Center Park in Berkeley, showing a man gushing blood from a strike to the head, went viral in the days following clashes between Trump supporters and so-called anti-fascists. Police said Thursday that the video ultimately helped them in identifying Mr. Clanton, the Times reported.

Berkeley police said Mr. Clanton is suspected of “violent assaults” on three people, who received “significant injuries” in the attacks.

Mr. Clanton surrendered to police without incident Wednesday after investigators served a warrant at an Oakland address. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning at Oakland’s Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse, the Times reported.