Former House Speaker John Boehner said everything President Trump has done so far in office, with the exception of foreign policy and health care, has “been a complete disaster.”

Mr. Boehner, who resigned from Congress in October 2015, made the remarks as the keynote speaker Wednesday at the KPMG Global Energy Conference, according to Rigzone.

The Republican said Mr. Trump has done well with international affairs and “did what he could” with health care, though he thinks the president should have worked to “repair” Obamacare instead of repeal and replace, Rigzone reported.

“Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster,” he said. “He’s still learning how to be president.”

Mr. Boehner said he’s known Mr. Trump personally for years and could always count on him to reach out in tough times.

“But president? I just never envisioned him in that role,” he said.

Mr. Boehner also called tax reform “a bunch of happy talk” and weighed in on the Russian collusion allegations against the Trump administration during the one-hour discussion.

“I don’t know why either [the Clinton or Trump] campaigns were talking to Russians, but they need to get to the bottom of this,” he said, according to Rigzone. “The crazy left-wing Democratic colleagues of mine bringing up impeachment talks … talk of impeachment is the best way to rile up Trump supporters. Remember, impeachment is not a legal process; it’s a political process.”

Mr. Boehner said he’s just thankful he got out of politics when he did.

“I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah,” he said.