A Houston area junior high school is under fire for a mock award ceremony in which one student received a certificate declaring her the class member “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist,” CNN reported Friday.

Seventh-grader Lizeth Villanueva told CNN affiliate KPRC that hers was one of many “mock awards” her teacher distributed to class members, after telling them it was a jokey award ceremony, conceding it “might hurt [students’] feelings.”

“It was not a joke,” Lizeth said, CNN reported. “I do not feel comfortable with this. … I do not feel comfortable being in the same classroom with [the teacher].”

The Lance Cpl. Anthony Aguirre Junior High School of Channelview, Texas, has issued an apology via its Twitter account, promising an investigation into the matter and stating that “these award and ideals are NOT representative of the Aguirre Vision, Mission, and educational goals for its students.”

The “terrorist” controversy may sting all the more given the school’s namesake. Anthony Aguirre, a Channelview resident, was killed in action in Iraq in February 2007.

His died saving the lives of his fellow Marines, the Houston Chronicle reported in April 2011, when the Channelview Independent School District broke ground on the school to be named in his honor.

“Anthony’s sole purpose on Earth was to be there that day so those men he was serving with could come home to their families,” Aguirre’s sister Christina Castillo said at the time, the Chronicle reported. “Because of this honor, our community will never forget his sacrifice.”