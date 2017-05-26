PHOENIX (AP) - A lobbyist charged with participating in a scheme to bribe an Arizona utility regulator says he’s innocent of the allegations.

Jim Norton says in a statement Friday that he’s confident that the bribery and fraud charges will be shown to be without merit.

Former Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce was charged with bribery and fraud in what prosecutors said was a scheme to funnel $31,000 to him and arrange his purchase of a $350,000 property in exchange for favorable votes for the owner of a utility.

Norton is accused of acting as a go-between between Pierce and the utility owner and aiding in the real estate transaction.

His statement says the case hangs on the assertions of an unnamed consulting firm owner who authorities said helped funnel payments to Pierce.