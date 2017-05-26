LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was arrested in Florida on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana this month, but a prosecutor reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Omaha television station KETV reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2r6JS56 ) that Morgan was arrested May 6 in Port Orange, Florida. According to a police report obtained by the station, Morgan was found to have 21.4 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Possession in excess of 20 grams is considered a felony in Florida. The charge was amended to “possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams.”

Police said Morgan, who was driving a Mazda sedan, was stopped after he failed to come to a complete stop as he was leaving a convenient store parking lot. The officer said he smelled marijuana and saw cannabis on the center console of the vehicle. A plastic bag in the car was found to contain marijuana, and Morgan told the officer that it belonged to him.

Morgan, a junior from New Orleans, is the Cornhuskers’ top returning receiver. Antonio Reed, a Nebraska defensive back from Memphis, and a woman also were in the vehicle. Bond was set at $3,000, and Morgan is not in custody.

The Nebraska athletic department said it and coach Mike Riley were aware of Morgan’s arrest and that there would be no comment until more information is gathered.

