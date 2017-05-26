ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Dozens of immigrant advocates from New Mexico are heading to Texas to protest that state’s new law allowing police officers to ask about a person’s immigration status.

The advocates from the New Mexico Dream Team will join immigrant activists in Texas on Monday for a demonstration against the law at the Texas Capitol Building.

The Texas law also requires police chiefs and sheriffs - under the threat of jail and removal from office - to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects in jail for possible deportation.

Opponents blast the Texas bill as a version of Arizona’s immigration crackdown law, SB 1070, which sparked protests and led to legal challenges in 2010. They say the Texas law will result in racial profiling.