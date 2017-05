The Washington Redskins signed third-round draft pick Fabian Moreau, the team announced Friday.

With the signing, the Redskins have now signed all 10 of their draft picks.

Moreau, a cornerback selected with the 81st pick in the draft, played under Jim Mora at UCLA and started 40 games.

Moreau is rehabbing from a torn pectoral suffered at his pro day in March. He told the Redskins website that he expects to be back on the field in August or September.