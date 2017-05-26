JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after law enforcement officers searched his home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy, in a news release Friday, said 58-year-old Wayne Wadel Jr., of Picayune, faces two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession with intent to transfer. Wadel was arrested Thursday and transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

Agents seized about 50 units of Oxycodone, an opioid/prescription painkiller. In addition, Dowdy says agents seized an undisclosed amount of cash, 48 rifles, shotguns and handguns.