The youngest son of Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate during her unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid, has been charged in connection with a violent counter-protest outside of a pro-Trump rally at the Minnesota State Capitol in March.

Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, of Minneapolis, was charged in Ramsey County Friday with fleeing police on foot and concealing his identity in a public place, both misdemeanors, as well as a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process with force, the St. Paul Pioneer Pressreported.

On March 4, nearly 400 people gathered at the state Capitol in Saint Paul in support of Trump, drawing about 75 to 125 counter-protesters who gathered nearby outside, the Press reported.

According to a complaint, a police commander said Mr. Kaine was among a small group who put on black clothing and covered their faces prior to the protest. Other members of the group are accused of setting off smoke bombs, tear gas and fireworks, the Press reported.

Police said Mr. Kaine was one of five people who left the Capitol amid the chaos and attempted to change their clothing in an effort not to be identified. When police ordered them to stop, they allegedly fled. Police apprehended Mr. Kaine, who “was swinging his arms and pushing at” an officer “in an attempt to get away,” the complaint said, the Press reported.

Police said in March that they had to use a “knee strike” and a chemical spray to get Mr. Kaine under control, according to the Press.

Also charged are 29-year-old Francis Thomas Sagermerek and 26-year-old Anton William Bueckert with a felony for allegedly using tear gas to immobilize, as well as a gross misdemeanor charge for third-degree riot. Starr Antoinette Vann-Jackson, 20, is charged with using tear gas/stun gun and third-degree riot, both gross misdemeanors.

Jonathan Marc Adams, 26; Glenn Fredrick Kimball, 22; Isabell Kimball, 26; and Haley Marina Ryan, 23, were all charged with fleeing a peace officer on foot and concealing identity in a public place, the Press reported.

Isabell Kimball is also reportedly accused of sale, possession and use of prohibited fireworks.

“When people seek to prevent others who are peacefully assembled from making their voices heard, it threatens the very foundation of our democracy,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement Friday.

Tim Kaineaddressed his son’s arrest back in March, saying his three children understand the responsibility of expressing their political views peacefully.