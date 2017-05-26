In another stark departure from his predecessor, President Trump used the words “terrorist” or “terrorism” three times Friday in a statement wishing Muslims a joyful Ramadan, a traditional month of fasting.

“This year, the holiday begins as the world mourns the innocent victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt, acts of depravity that are directly contrary to the spirit of Ramadan,” Mr. Trump said. “Such acts only steel our resolve to defeat the terrorists and their perverted ideology.”

He was referring to terrorist attacks at a concert Monday in Manchester, England, and on Friday against Christians in Egypt.

President Barack Obama did not mention terrorism in his previous statements commemorating the Islamic holiday.

The period of Ramadan coincided with some particularly horrific terrorist attacks last year, most of them overseas.

Mr. Trump said at its core, “the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict.”

“Many Muslims in America and around the world will find meaning and inspiration in acts of charity and meditation that strengthen our communities,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said he was reiterating his message delivered to Muslim and Arab leaders last week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“America will always stand with our partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it,” the president said. “During this month of Ramadan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace.

He concluded his message, “I extend my best wishes to Muslims everywhere for a blessed month as you observe the Ramadan traditions of charity, fasting, and prayer. May God bless you and your families.”