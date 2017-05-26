President Trump resisted some intense lobbying by leaders of other industrialized nations Friday to back the Paris climate-change agreement at a G-7 summit in Sicily, Italy.

After hours of discussions, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters that the U.S. position on the Paris accord remains an “open question.”

“All others have confirmed their total agreement on the accord,” he said of the leaders of Germany, Japan, Italy, Britain, France and Canada. Former President Barack Obama signed the Paris agreement to limit carbon emissions in 2015, but Mr. Trump is weighing a move to pull the U.S. out of the deal. He promised to do so during the campaign last year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the group’s discussions with Mr. Trump Friday on the climate-change deal were “controversial” and “very intensive.”

The president has said he’ll make up his mind about the Paris accord after returning home from the G-7 Summit. White House national economic council Director Gary Cohn said Friday that timetable hasn’t changed.

“The leaders did want to know what his time frame was, and [Mr. Trump] said, look, ‘This is something where I want to get to the right decision. I’d rather take my time, I’d rather understand the issues, and I’d rather get to right decision on that,’” Mr. Cohn said.

Mr. Cohn said the president’s views “are evolving.”

“He came here to learn. He came here to get smarter. He came here to hear world leaders’ views,” Mr. Cohn said.

But White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster emphasized that Mr. Trump will ultimately base his decision on “what he thinks is best for the American economy.”