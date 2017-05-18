It’s business as usual at the White House, and traditional protocol and programs continue. The Fall 2017 White House Internship Program application is now open for interested parties, though time is of the essence. The process closes at precisely 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 16.

Here are some of the particulars: The term runs from Sept. 6 to Dec. 8, 2017. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old, and they must commit to the full internship term. They must also be enrolled or have graduated from college, community college, or a university in the last two years.

Military veterans with a high school diploma and active duty service in the last two years are also eligible.

Find the details and the application here.

“The White House Internship Program’s mission is to make the ‘People’s House’ accessible to future leaders from around the nation,” the application notes, emphasizing that the aim is to gain professional experience and leadership skills, and prepare young hopefuls for future public service opportunities.