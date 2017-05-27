ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Roman Catholic Church diocese for Albuquerque and much of New Mexico is advising its workers to ask for a search warrant if federal immigration officers enter church property.

The Albuquerque Journal (https://goo.gl/UenG8i ) reports that the Archdiocese of Santa Fe sent employees a memo saying when church personnel must admit Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and when they can deny entry.

It also provides guidance on calling the archdiocese attorney and what employees can say to demand that agents leave the premises.

According to the memo, it was written in response to rumors of ICE raids of churches, schools and other locations.

However, Archdiocese Chancellor Tom Macken says he doesn’t know of any actual ICE raids at church properties.

Las Cruces and Gallup dioceses oversee parts of New Mexico.