PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A documentary about D-Day that was narrated by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is premiering in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island-based World War II Foundation produced “D-Day: Over Normandy.” The world premiere is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence. Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich is the host.

Tickets are free for veterans with proof of military service at the box office, or $15 for the public.

The foundation says Belichick chose to narrate his first documentary because his father served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He isn’t scheduled to attend the premiere.

There will be a brief talk with the film’s director, Tim Gray, and local D-Day veterans.

The film was shot using drone cameras to give a unique view of the Normandy beaches and battlefields.