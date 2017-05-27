Wrapping up his first foreign trip, President Trump told U.S. troops in Italy Saturday that his nine-day international tour was “a home run.”

“I think we hit a home run no matter where we went,” Mr. Trump said at Naval Air Station Sigonella, in Sicily. “And now we’re getting on that very big plane and heading back to Washington. I can think of no better way to conclude our first foreign trip than to spend time with you. … We will always support you. And we will never, ever forget you.”

Mr. Trump’s ambitious trip took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Belgium and Italy. He urged Arab leaders to do more to fight terrorism, pushed for Middle East peace talks, met with Pope Francis, attended a NATO meeting and the G-7 Summit.

The president thanked the troops and their families for their service to America, and said the U.S. will win the fight against terrorism.

“Together we’ll overcome this threat, we’ll win,” Mr. Trump said, saying he has seen new hope among allies for “eradicating the terrorism that plagues humanity.”

The president also asserted that his efforts to compel NATO members to pay more of their fair share is already producing results.

“Money is actually starting to pour into NATO from countries that would not have been doing what they’re doing now, had I not been elected, I can tell you that,” the president said. “We are behind NATO all the way. All of us will be more safe and secure if everyone fulfills their obligations, the way they’re supposed to, right?”

Concluding two days at the G-7 Summit, Mr. Trump said his meetings on trade and security were fruitful.

“It was a tremendously productive meeting where I strengthened America’s bonds,” the president said. “We have great bonds with other countries. We concluded a historic week for our country.”

First lady Melania Trump introduced the president to the troops, saying it was “very special” trip for her and a success for his presidency.

“We had a great time here,” Mrs. Trump said. “My husband worked very hard on behalf of our country. I am very proud of him. This trip has also been incredible for me as first lady.”