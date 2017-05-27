BALTIMORE (AP) — A police officer who shot and wounded a passenger in a stolen car in suburban Baltimore will not face criminal charges.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore County state’s attorney’s office says the April shooting by the Baltimore County police officer is legally justified.

Authorities say 23-year-old Dejuan Owens was driving a stolen car with three women passengers when police tried to stop him. Officials say Owens struck multiple vehicles and the car was headed toward the officer when the officer fired his weapon. A woman riding in the car was injured by the gunfire.

Deputy State’s Attorney Robin S. Coffin says Owens’ driving “resulted in grave danger for all officers and civilians on the roadway.”

Owens has been charged with first-degree assault and theft, among other things.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com