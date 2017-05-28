BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana state law allows school boards to let any adult staffer carry a gun in schools. But fewer than one percent of schools in the state actually do so.

The Billings Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2rcO7vP ) Sunday that three school districts in the state have staff members who actively carry guns. Two others have current authorizations for a staff member to carry a gun, but they don’t carry. One school recently had a teacher carrying a gun, but the teacher no longer does so.

Despite Montana’s law, only the Lima, Belfry, Custer and Harrison districts have recently had an armed staffer.

At least 12 other states allow guns to be carried in K-12 schools. Utah has allowed school employees to carry guns for more than a decade.