The U.S. and its allies are facing a new “era” in global conflict defined by protracted, small wars with extremist militant groups Defense Secretary James Mattis said Sunday.

With the Islamic State on the verge of territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria, smaller terror cells will pick up the group’s ideological banners and continue the fight in “frequent skirmishes” with the U.S. and Western forces, Mr. Mattis said during an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“This is going to be a long fight,” the former Marine Corps four-star general said. When asked how long this new era of small wars would last, he replied: “I do not put timelines on fights.”

As U.S.-led coalition forces prepare for the final assault on Raqqa — the group’s self-styled capital — experts say ISIS is poised to go underground, with assistance from al Qaeda, which could mark a return to the savage terrorist tactics that made the group infamous during the Iraq war.

Mr. Mattis’s comments come just as Philippine forces, backed by Washington, are battling back ISIS fighters in the southern part of that nation. Members of the Islamic State cell in the Philippines overran the city of Marawi, provincial capital of Mindanao’s Lanao del Sur in the southern Philippines late last week.

The ISIS offensive prompted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to institute martial law in Mindanao, as the country’s armed forces look to flush out ISIS fighters from the embattled city.

U.S. forces in the country are “providing support and assistance in the southern Philippines” to Manila’s counterterrorism operations, Special Operations Command-Pacific spokeswoman Maj. Kari McEwen said Saturday.

“Over the last year, we have been consulting with our Filipino partners at senior levels to support the Duterte administration’s counterterrorism efforts,” she said, declining to comment on the specifics of that American military support.

Roughly 100 U.S. Marines and special operations troops are based in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga, conducting intelligence and logistics support for ongoing counterterror missions in the country, according to local reports.