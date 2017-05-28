GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman is getting involved with an honor flight group to honor Vietnam veterans.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wdhne.ws/2qXoHC0 ) reported that Jerry Kramer went to Washington, D.C. with Vietnam veterans on a Never Forgotten Honor Flight Trip. The group visited the monuments and memorials in the city while filming a documentary about the trip.

Kramer said he remembers a friend who served in the war who was spit on when he returned home. The trip was an attempt to honor the veterans in a way they weren’t honor when they returned home from the war, he said.

“I saw this as an attempt to ease some of the pain for some of the Vietnam veterans, I thought maybe this could heal things a little bit,” Kramer said. “I thought if they could see the monuments, memorials, and all the things that have been erected for them . and maybe hear the cheers of a few folks along the way . it might help a little bit.”

Russell Iwin of Merrill served with the Marines in Vietnam from 1965-1966. The public’s reaction to Vietnam veterans today is vastly different from their attitude decades ago, he said.

“When you get off here you get a handshake, you get hugged, cheered on,” he said. “Not in ‘66.”

The documentary will be released in December

