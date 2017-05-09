Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Sunday he is highly suspicious of the latest bombshell allegations to roil White House — that President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, tried to set up a secret channel of communications between the transition team and the Kremlin.

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was taken aback by the request, which he relayed back to Moscow in communications that were intercepted by U.S. officials, according to a Washington Post report late Friday.

Speaking to CNN’s “State of the Union,” Mr. Graham suggested Mr. Kislyak knew he was being listened to and wanted to stir the pot.

“I don’t trust this story as far as I can throw it,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said.

“The whole story line is suspicious,” he added.

Mr. Graham pointed to an eyebrow-raising report that said then-FBI Director James Comey was relying on Russian evidence he knew to be fake when he decided to go around the Justice Department and declare an end to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of private email.

The disinformation claimed to show emails between then-Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and a political operative suggesting that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch would quash the probe, CNN reported.

Mr. Comey knew the evidence was fake but feared its public release would undermine the Justice Department’s independence.

“He never told us it was fake,” Mr. Graham said, deeming it a “huge deal.”

The episode, he said, suggests the Kushner revelation should be taken with a grain of salt.

“If that was fake, why don’t you think this was fake?” Mr. Graham said.

Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, also refused to cast judgment on Mr. Kushner, saying it’s important to hear him out first.

“Sounds like he’s more than glad to talk about all of these things and instead of getting wrapped up into a lot of hyperbole, as these things can sometimes do, I think talking with him directly and getting him to answer any and all questions as he said he would do would probably be the prudent course of action,” Mr. Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”