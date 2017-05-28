LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the IT failure at British Airways (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

British Airways says “many” of its IT systems are up and running, but travelers still face cancellations and delays after a global computer failure grounded hundreds of flights.

BA chief executive Alex Cruz says the airline is running a “near-full operation” at London’s Gatwick Airport and plans to run all scheduled long-haul services from Heathrow on Sunday. But he says there will still be delays, as well as some canceled short-haul flights.

Passengers still face hours-long lines to check in, reclaim lost luggage or rebook flights at Terminal 5, BA’s hub at Heathrow. Cruz said that to reduce overcrowding travelers will only be let into the terminal 90 minutes before their flights.

In a video statement, Cruz apologized, saying “I know this has been a horrible time for customers.”

___

8:40 a.m.

British Airways says it’s continuing to work hard to resume a normal flight schedule at two London airports a day after a global IT failure crippled its services.

The airline says that it hopes to operate a “near normal schedule” at Gatwick and the “majority of services” from Heathrow on Sunday. BA canceled all flights from both airports Saturday, upending the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend.

BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day - and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.

The airline says it will refund or rebook customers affected by the IT failure, which BA officials believe was caused by a power-supply issue rather than a cyberattack.