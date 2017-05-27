President Trump on Sunday picked up where he left off upon his arrival home from a nine-day overseas trip, using his phone and thumbs to attack the media and decry the steady stream of governmental leaks that are embarrassing the White House.

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets.

Mr. Trump says he hit a “home run” during an ambitious trip that took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Belgium and Italy. Yet he returned home to reports his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, tried to set up a secret channel of communications between the transition team and the Kremlin.

The bombshell article by the Washington Post followed a string of eyebrow-raising reports about his administration’s alleged ties with Russian actors during the transition and early days of his administration.

Fighting back, Mr. Trump urged his followers to disregard some of what they read.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He also said a special election to fill an open House seat in Montana was “poorly covered,” though he didn’t mention the fact the victorious Republican, Greg Gianforte, was charged with assaulting a reporter who asked him questions about the GOP health care bill. Mr. Gianforte apologized in his victory speech.

And Mr. Trump fumed over leaks to the U.S. press about the British probe into a terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

“British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!” he tweeted.