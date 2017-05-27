By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017

President Trump seemingly said Sunday that the federal government will make health care better by spending more money than Obamacare does.

In a tweet Sunday night, Mr. Trump said that “I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead - the Republicans will do much better!”

The tweet appears odd since Obamacare opponents have spent nearly a decade deriding it, rightly or wrongly, as a big-government tax-and-spend program.

The Congressional Budget Office last week also calculated that the House-passed American Health Care Act, which Mr. Trump has enthusiastically pushed, will cost about $119 billion less than Obamacare over the next decade.

