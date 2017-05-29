President Trump has some unwavering support from a very unique demographic: Republican military veterans. An extensive new Pew Research Center reveals that 98 percent of these GOP vets approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing. He has some fans across the greater population of vets as well. The poll also found that 54 percent of them also approve of the president.

Another 47 percent of independent vets and 10 percent of Democratic vets approve of the president.

“U.S. veterans, who broadly supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election, have remained positive about the job he is doing as president,” wrote Shiva Maniam, and analyst for the pollster.

“In April, 54 percent of those who have served in the military approved of his job performance. Trump’s job approval among the overall public was just 39%, according to the same survey, which was conducted using Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel,” Mr. Maniam said.

“Last fall, Trump held a wide 60 percent — 34 percent advantage over Hillary Clinton among veterans, according to the national exit poll conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool,” he added.

In addition, 78 percent of all veterans are white, 11 percent black and 7 percent Hispanic — while 92 percent of all vets are male and 8 percent are female according to the Pew Research findings.

The Pew Research Center “Americans Trends Panel” poll of 4,168 U.S. adults conducted April 4-18, and released Friday. Find the complete analysis here.