President Trump marked his first Memorial Day as commander-in-chief Monday, placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and later laying flowers at the grave of the son of Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly.

Mr Trump paid tribute to America’s fallen service members as “angels sent to us by God.”

“To every Gold Star family, God is with you, and your loved ones are with Him,” Mr. Trump said in a ceremony at Arlington. “They died in war so that we could live in peace.”

The president paid special tribute to Gold Star families who lost loved ones in Afghanistan, and to Mr. Kelly, whose son Robert, a Marine, also was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

“They were all angels sent to us by God,” Mr. Trump said. “They all share one title — and that is the title of ‘hero.’ Their legacy will endure forever.”

After his speech, Mr. Trump stopped his motorcade at Section 60 in the cemetery, which holds the graves of 890 soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001. He met with families of the fallen, and carried a bouquet of flowers to the grave of Robert Kelly.

The president and Vice President Mike Pence stood with the Kelly family at the grave for several moments, chatting in reverence while onlookers remained silent.

As the president departed the gravesite, other families broke into applause.

Among those in attendance were Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, Mr. Pence, and former Sens. Bob and Elizabeth Dole. Mr. Dole, a veteran of World War II, will turn 94 in a few weeks.

The crowd in the amphitheater at Arlington gave Mr. Trump sustained cheers and applause.

The president also praised the heroism of troops deployed on counterterrorism missions.

“Today, a new generation of American patriots are fighting to win the battle against terrorism, risking their lives to protect our citizens from an enemy that uses the murder of innocents to wage war on humanity itself,” he said.