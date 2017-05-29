WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump placed a wreath Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president, honoring America’s military dead.

The playing of “Taps” echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he said: “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!”

In the second, Trump said: “I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning.”