AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Hundreds of protesters opposing Texas’ tough new anti-“sanctuary cities” law launched a raucous demonstration from the public gallery in the Texas House on Monday, briefly halting work and prompting lawmakers on the floor below to scuffle - and even threaten gun violence - as tense divides over hardline immigration policies boiled over.

Activists wearing red T-shirts reading “Lucha,” or “Fight,” quietly filled hundreds of gallery seats as proceedings began. After about 40 minutes, they began to cheer, drowning out the lawmakers below. Protesters also blew whistles and chanted: “Here to stay!” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, SB4 has got to go,” referring to the bill that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law this month.

Some unfurled banners reading: “See you in court!” and “See you at the polls!”

State House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. The demonstration continued for about 20 minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups. There were no reports of arrests.

Texas’ new law is reminiscent of a 2010 Arizona “show your papers” measure that allowed police to inquire about a person’s immigration status during routine interactions such as traffic stops. It was eventually struck down in court.

A legislative session that began in January concluded Monday, and the day was supposed to be reserved for goofy group photos and sappy goodbyes. Lawmakers are constitutionally barred from approving most legislation on the last day.

But even after the protest ended, tensions remained high. Rep. Ramon Romero, a Democrat from Fort Worth, said he was standing with fellow Democratic Rep. Cesar Blanco of El Paso when Republican colleague Matt Rinaldi came over and said: “This is BS. That’s why I called ICE.”

Rinaldi, of Irving in suburban Dallas, and Blanco then began shouting at each other. A scuffle nearly ensued before other lawmakers separated the two.

Later, a group of Democratic lawmakers held a press conference to accuse Rinaldi of threatening to “put a bullet in the head” of someone on the House floor during a second near scuffle. They said the comment was made in the direction of Democratic Rep. Poncho Nevarez, from the border town of Eagle Pass.

In a subsequent Facebook statement, Rinaldi admitted saying he’d called federal authorities and threatened to shoot Nevarez - but said his life was in danger, not the other way around.

“Nevarez threatened my life on the House floor after I called ICE on several illegal immigrants who held signs in the gallery which said ‘I am illegal and here to stay,’” Rinaldi wrote. He said Democrats were encouraging protesters to ignore police instructions and, “When I told the Democrats I called ICE, Representative Ramon Romero physically assaulted me, and other Democrats were held back by colleagues.”

___

SINE DIE

State lawmakers have adjourned their 140 day legislative session - but they could be headed back to work soon.

Monday concluded a session that began in January. Lawmakers are barred from passing most legislation the final day so it’s mostly reserved for group photos and hugs goodbye. Protesters briefly interrupted the House session to decry Texas’ new anti-sanctuary cities law.

Republican Speaker Joe Straus adjourned the House shortly after 1 p.m. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick adjourned the Senate about an hour later.

Lawmakers may not be gone long. The next regular session isn’t until 2019, but Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t said yet if call lawmakers back this summer to address some agency oversight bills. Some Republicans want to keep working to address a so-called “bathroom bill” and property taxes.

___

NO SPECIAL SESSION DECISION - YET

Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t make a decision until later this week on whether to call state lawmakers back to work as their 140-day legislation session ends Monday.

Abbott says he’s pleased that the Republican-controlled Legislature approved his priority legislation, including an anti-“sanctuary cities” measure compelling local police to enforce federal law.

He didn’t say whether he’ll drag lawmakers back to work to tackle another issue he’s endorsed, a North Carolina-style “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

Only the governor can call “special” legislatives sessions lasting 30 days apiece.

Abbott has long said he’s warry of calling special sessions. But battles between the Republican heads of the Texas House and Senate meant legislation involving oversight of several state agencies never passed - and that could make a special session inevitable.

___

ON DECK

Except for committee work that will continue during the “interim” between legislative sessions, lawmakers won’t reconvene until January 2019. If Abbott calls a special session as expected, though, it will be a lot sooner.

___

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Normally, I would say I’ll see you in 18 months, God willing, but I think we’ll see you a little sooner than that” - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, as he adjourned the Senate on Monday, articulating a belief by many lawmakers that Abbott will be convening a special session sooner rather than later.