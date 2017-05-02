SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois House Democrats tried to digest some unpalatable budget choices Monday, chewing on a Senate proposal with $5 billion in new taxes and some questionable savings that some members think the taxes won’t cover.

Leading Democrats wouldn’t commit to a 32 percent personal income-tax rate increase, but they voiced doubts about some of the savings from spending reductions that are part of the $37.3 billion measure the Senate endorsed last week.

“We’re looking at whether there are alternative revenues but also whether there are additional cuts,” said Assistant Democratic Leader Jay Hoffman of Swansea. “Those are very difficult decisions.”

While little was said about the budget in public debate, the floor was furious with action as the House approved automatic voter registration, state purchasing improvements, and a measure to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally from detention and deportation.

Illinois, which hasn’t had an annual budget since summer 2015 - the longest of any state in modern history - is running a deficit of as much as $6 billion and sitting on a $14.5 billion pile of overdue bills. Senate Democrats OK’d a plan without Republican support that not only raises income and sales taxes but reduces spending by $3 billion.

But those spending reductions include $1.25 billion in savings from a less-generous pension program for new employees and $450 million saved on state employee health insurance that relies on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner reaching agreement on those changes. Hoffman also questions the amount of money expected to be collected from expanded casino gambling.

Democrats continued their yearslong criticism of legislative Republicans and the governor. Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang, a Skokie Democrat, suggested the General Assembly could approve a balanced budget and finish before its scheduled adjournment Wednesday if Rauner would “finally decide to enter the room like an adult and do the job he was elected to do.”

Eleni Demertzis, spokeswoman for Rauner, said the governor’s chief of staff has offered to meet individually with Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie of Chicago to discuss the non-budget structural changes Rauner wants, but that Currie has refused. Currie said she has told the governor’s staff she wants to bring along other representatives assigned to the task of negotiating those issues with the governor.

Demertzis did offer credit to the House for one change Rauner seeks. The House endorsed changes in state purchasing to guard against abuses but make it easier for vendors to sell their wares and services. The state purchasing legislation by Democratic Rep. Al Riley of Olympia Fields is returning to the Senate for concurrence.

The “TRUST Act,” which advocates say protects immigrants who are in the country illegally from federal harassment, was approved in the House 62-49. It is designed to keep state and local police from getting tied up in immigrant deportation issues. Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, a Hillside Democrat, changed the Illinois bill to allow local police to discuss immigration issues with federal authorities. But it prevents those with federal badges from pursuing immigrants unless they have a criminal warrant.

“These are people who live here, pay taxes here, and help us lift up the Illinois economy,” Welch said of the measure, which is returning to the Senate.

Another automatic voter registration measure got a House OK after a similar measure last year was vetoed by Rauner over voter fraud concerns. The plan would automatically register eligible people when they visit the offices of one of several state agencies. Rep. Robyn Gable, an Evanston Democrat, said it would modernize the registration system and increase voter participation.

___

The bills are SB8 , SB31 , and SB1933 .

___

Contact John O’Connor at https://www.twitter.com/apoconnor and Kiannah Sepeda-Miller at https://www.twitter.com/kiannahsepeda .