SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Two Utah State football players are being charged with intimidating a witness in a burglary case against two other members of the team.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen told The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2p5NX4K) 19-year-old freshmen Kevin Meitzenheimer (Mitz-en-hi-mur) and Dayshawn Littleton were arrested Monday. Jensen says they tried to hit the witness with their car and threated to return and shoot the witness.

Jensen says the teens were trying to prevent charges from being filed against two teammates charged last month in connection with electronics stolen from an apartment complex.

Littleton is from Carson, California. Meitzenheimer is from Moreno Valley, California.

Both teens are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on June 5. Neither has a listed attorney or phone number to be reached for comment.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com