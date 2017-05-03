JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - The final suspect charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Arkansas State football player Markel Owens and his stepfather Johnny Shivers has pleaded guilty.

The Jackson Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2qCPQam) 24-year-old Craig Taylor pleaded guilty Monday to accessory after the fact on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

As part of the plea deal, he receives four years in prison, which will be served alongside the life sentence he’s currently serving for an unrelated killing.

Police believe Taylor waited outside the home where Owens and Shivers were shot during a home invasion and drove Johnny Wade and Derrick Wade from the scene. Johnny Wade was sentenced to life in prison in January, while Derrick Wade was sentenced to 30 years in December.

