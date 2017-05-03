BALTIMORE (AP) - Railroad and emergency officials say a person was struck and killed by a commuter train in Maryland, and train traffic was shut down in that area just before rush hour.

Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady said on Twitter that a person was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an Amtrak train in Bowie, Maryland.

Amtrak says the Silver Star train was traveling from New York City to Miami. No one on the train was hurt

Amtrak said in a statement that all rail traffic in that area, which is part of the busy Northeast corridor, has been temporarily halted.

The Maryland Transit Administration said on its website that all commuter rail traffic on the Penn Line has been suspended between Seabrook and New Carrollton.