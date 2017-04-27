The Washington Redskins strengthened up their defense during the NFL draft with Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson, but oddsmakers say the Alabama duo hasn’t moved them any closer to winning the Super Bowl.

Bovada, an online sports book, released updated Super Bowl odds and the Redskins are still listed at 50-1. That means if you place $10 on the Redskins to win the Super Bowl, you’ll win $500.

South Point, a Las Vegas sports book, list the Redskins’ over/under for wins at 7.5 for the upcoming season.

First NFL season win totals in Las Vegas via @southpointlv. h/t @andrewssports. pic.twitter.com/9RUxJhRZo4 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) April 30, 2017

The team whose Super Bowl odds, per Bovada, that saw the biggest jump was the New Orleans Saints, who went from 66-1 to 33-1.

In addition to their draft, the Saints also signed running back Adrian Peterson. Bovada lists 900 as Peterson’s over/under for total rushing yards by the end of the season.

The New England Patriots are the favorites to win the Super Bowl at 7-2, an upgrade from the 4/1 odds they were listed at on March 16.

The Falcons, Cowboys, Packers and Raiders round out the top five favorites, all at 12-1.

If you’re feeling really adventurous, or like burning your money, the Browns and the 49ers are listed last at 200-1.