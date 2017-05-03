ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on flooding in Missouri (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is decreasing the amount of water it’s releasing from the spillway at Table Rock Dam.

The corps said in a news release that the water flows were reduced Wednesday but could increase again if there is more rain. The corp began releasing more water from the spillway after torrential rains fell across southwest Missouri from Friday through Sunday. Many low lying areas near the lake were inundated.

Flooding also closed some roads and several parking lots near the Branson Landing, which is the downtown shopping area in Branson. The flooding threat has since moved to the eastern part of the state.

____

8:30 a.m.

The Mississippi River near St. Louis has been closed to boats and barges because of high water levels.

The Coast Guard announced in a news release that it closed the river to vessel traffic for a 5.5-mile stretch near the MacArthur Bridge. The release says the river operation restrictions will be re-evaluated as river conditions improve.

Capt. Martin Malloy, who commands the upper section of the Mississippi River, says “public safety” is the “collective priority.”

The flooding has claimed five lives in the state and caused widespread damage. Missouri transportation officials say more than 270 roads remain closed statewide. Homes, business, campgrounds, wastewater treatment facilities and cropland have been inundated. Agricultural levees have overtopped and stretches of railroad tracks closed.

___

8 a.m.

River levels are cresting in several Missouri communities as floodwaters slowly drain from the state, although forecasts for more rain could cause another round of damaging high water.

The National Weather Services is forecasting crests Wednesday morning in the Missouri River at Gasconade and Hermann. Forecasters are predicting that water levels in the Meramec River should begin falling after it crests Wednesday and Thursday in several eastern Missouri cities. Mississippi River crests in the southern part of the state aren’t expected until the weekend.

The flooding has claimed five lives in the state and caused widespread damage. Missouri transportation officials say more than 270 roads remain closed statewide. Homes, business, campgrounds, wastewater treatment facilities and cropland have been inundated. Agricultural levees have overtopped and stretches of railroad tracks closed.