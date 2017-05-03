LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming and Utah have agreed to a future two-game, home-and-home, football series.

The Cowboys will host the Utes on Sept. 19, 2020, in Laramie, and Wyoming will travel to Salt Lake City for a game to be played on Sept. 6, 2025.

Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman welcomed the opportunity to play a former conference rival.

The Cowboys and Utes have played 83 previous times, with the first game being played on Oct. 31, 1904. The two teams have not played since Oct. 16, 2010, because Utah is now a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

The games versus Utah are two of five games versus Pac-12 teams that Wyoming has on future schedules. The Pokes will host Oregon this fall and Washington State in 2018 before traveling to Arizona State in 2024.