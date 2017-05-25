Rep. Adam Schiff called out President Trump on Twitter Tuesday for his conduct with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

Mr. Schiff wrote, “They were certainly laughing in the Oval Office, but that had more to do with your conduct than anything else. And who can blame them?”

The California Democrat was replying to an earlier tweet of Mr. Trump’s where he wrote, “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the the Dems lost the election has taken over Fake News.”

The exchange comes as the president faces renewed scrutiny over his campaign’s possible collusion with Russian officials amid claims his son-in-law tried to create back-channel communications with the country during the transition.

Mr. Schiff is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which is currently conducting its own investigation of collusion claims.