Workers at a Colorado restaurant are being hailed as heroes after they disarmed and subdued a gunman accused of fatally shooting a man outside the restaurant just after midnight Monday.

Louis Joseph Sebastian, 32, is accused of fatally shooting a man at the Bramble & Hare restaurant located in Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. There will be a formal filing of charges against Mr. Sebastian on Thursday, the Daily Camera reported.

Police said two men started arguing inside the restaurant and then took it outside, where shots were fired. The two men went back inside the restaurant, where more shots may have been fired, police said. Another witness confirmed to a local ABC affiliate that at least one shot was fired inside the restaurant.

Bryan Daniels and Griffin Farro, who both work at the restaurant, jumped into action and apprehended the suspect until police arrived, the ABC affiliate reported. Bramble & Hare said in a statement posted on Facebook that staff and diners also tried to perform CPR on the victim.

An adult male victim, later identified as 49-year-old Christopher King, was taken to Boulder Community Health where he was pronounced dead.

“We are devastated by the events that took place Sunday night. Our hearts are broken for the family of the victim. And our hearts ache for our staff and guests who had to endure the traumatic event,” the restaurant said in a statement. “We are in awe of the bravery and professionalism our staff displayed during the event. … Since Bramble & Hare opened nearly five years ago, the food-focused bistro has never experienced violence of any kind. We will work with staff to help them deal with any post-event stress and trauma. And again, our hearts are broken for the victim’s family.”