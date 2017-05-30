ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have signed guard Connor Bozick and running back Matt Asiata.

The team announced the deals Tuesday but did not provide contract terms. Asiata’s agent confirmed last week he had agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions.

Bozick was an undrafted free agent out of Delaware, where he made 24 consecutive starts to finish his career. Asiata rushed for 402 yards last season for Minnesota. In five NFL seasons, he has rushed for 1,259 yards on 361 carries.

Detroit also announced Tuesday it had waived fullback Michael Burton and waived-injured linebacker Brandon Chubb.

___

