Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers:

Pine Bluff Commercial. May 24, 2017.

We were ecstatic when we heard the news that the old Crown Motel downtown had been purchased by Go Forward Pine Bluff. It’s the first step of a long staircase that we must ascend to bring our city back to its former glory.

For too many years, this blighted property has been a scourge on downtown’s landscape. The former owners did little-to-nothing as far as upkeep, and the crime rates there and in the immediate area began to soar. Our recommendation would be to relocate those who call the Crown home and tear this building down. In its place, perhaps a police substation or a restaurant could be built.

The possibilities are endless.

Go Forward Chief Executive Officer Ryan Watley purchased the motel - though it has been used in recent years as an apartment complex - for the minimum bid of $26,392.30 at a public auction for tax-delinquent property at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The money used was part of $6 million in commitments from the Pine Bluff business community that are part of the Go Forward Pine Bluff plan.

“Big victory,” Watley said, exhaling as he exited the auction without having to bid against other bidders. “Big victory. That’s huge.”

Current owners Ravindra K. Kushwaha and Amanda Kushwaha could not be reached for comment. And, frankly, we won’t care if we never hear from them again. Good riddance. It’s obvious they cared nothing about our city or the Crown.

However, by law, they have 10 days to pay the delinquent taxes, after which the Go Forward corporation receives a limited-term deed, Watley said. That would be followed by three months in which they can contest the sale of the property. Watley estimated there would be a final resolution on ownership in roughly 100 days, though it could take longer.

The motel attracted a flurry of unwanted attention in October 2015 after city inspectors documented a host of code violations and it was revealed that police had responded 100 times to the site within the previous six months.

The code violations included fallen concrete, exposed, rusting rebar, electrical wires hanging out and potential fire hazards.

The Commercial reported soon after that police had responded to calls at the motel almost 100 times in the previous six months. A third of those were disturbance calls, while there were 16 domestic calls, six calls regarding loud noise, four for theft, one for trespassing and four for suspicious activity.

Officers also wrote three reports for theft of property, three for third-degree domestic battery, one for terrorist threatening, one for breaking or entering, one disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and 19 reports where officers were dispatched but recorded no offenses.

Then-Pine Bluff Police Chief Jeff Hubanks called the motel a “hot spot” for criminal activity.

For those who are against Go Forward Pine Bluff, it’s a shame you can’t see the good things this group is already doing for our city. And with our tax money, much better things will come. The vote for the fate of a five-eighths cent sales tax is June 13. Our vote will be “YES.”

___

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. May 26, 2017.

The old story goes that once upon a time, a Chinese woman with a permit to come to the United States landed in San Francisco, that gem of a place that Mark Twain called one of the four unique cities in America. But during her long voyage at sea, the young lady had had a child.

The immigration officer was in a tight spot. The woman had all her papers in order and could land, but the child did not. The official dutifully wired his betters in Washington, D.C., for direction. Should the mother be allowed to enter the country but her child sent back to China? The response from Washington was of another time, when brevity and good sense still ruled:

“Don’t be a damfool.”

We suppose the Arkansas Ethics Commission could have tossed aside all common sense and thrown whatever book it has available at Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, plus all the police officers in North Little Rock who accepted tickets to the games he provided last year. Or the commission could have gone against all precedent and pattern, and opened the doors to unethical behaviors of all sorts. Instead, the commission decided not to be a damfool. It applied the proverbial slap on the wrist, which was exactly what was needed in this case.

Jerry Jones, who grew up in North Little Rock, has the means to … well, to do just about anything. He owns the Dallas Cowboys, fercryinoutloud. Last year he had the idea to pay for North Little Rock cops and their families to attend Cowboys games - travel and accommodations included. It was a swell gesture at a time when cops all across the country were not only being shouted down at protests but sometimes killed for no other reason than for wearing a badge. Last year wasn’t a good year to be a police officer. We all remember. Or should.

There turned out to be a bit of a problem, however, with Mr. Jones’ swell gifts. It’s called the state of Arkansas’ ethics code. It prohibits “any person to confer a gift or compensation” to anybody on the public payroll for doing their public jobs. Before last football season could end, somebody had filed a complaint.

The Ethics Commission did its duty. It investigated. It called Mr. Jones to testify. It ruled. The commission said that Jerry Jones had indeed committed “an unintentional violation” and issued a warning letter. The cops involved, or at least the lead cop in charge of the North Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, won’t face sanctions, either.

And everybody lives.

The commission would have been wrong to laugh this off entirely. As the person behind the complaint noted, Jerry Jones never would have expected anything in return for his gift, but who can say that the next time somebody hands a cop a gift? Then again, to go overboard would have punished a man for just trying to give back to his hometown. And probably would have given those on ESPN another reason to smirk.

After the commission’s hearing, Jerry Jones told reporters that when he was growing up, “North Little Rock police were the groundskeepers (at baseball fields), coaches and helpers. So they were very influential to me, not only as mentors, but people who helped to form my interest in athletics.” And that interest took him to a college football program you might have heard of (its fans tend to call the Hawgs on excited occasion) and, professionally, to America’s Team in Dallas.

Who says government doesn’t work? It seems that this whole episode was handled just right.

Now then, it’s baseball season. Let’s put off any more football talk till August.

___

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. May 28, 2017.

Of this we’re certain: 99.9 percent of the people of Northwest Arkansas want their drinking water to be protected from contaminants.

We would say it’s 100 percent, but there always seems to be a naysayer when pollsters tally up survey responses. The point is, there’s hardly anyone who doesn’t comprehend the value of high-quality water to the past success and the ambitions of Northwest Arkansas. Delivering a reliable and clean supply of water was, after all, why Beaver Lake was built. And it was why the Beaver Water District was developed to deliver the lake’s water to utility customers in Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville and Springdale. And it was why the Benton-Washington Regional Public Water Authority, once upon a time known colloquially as Two-Ton, was built to deliver water to rural areas and smaller cities. Other water districts deliver Beaver Lake water to parts of Madison, Carroll and Boone counties.

That lake, which marked its 50-year anniversary in 2016, is the water supply to more than 400,000 people, a great deal of whom live outside the Beaver Lake watershed. People from Westville, Oklahoma, to Harrison benefit from the quality of Beaver Lake’s water and, naturally, stand to be affected by any course of action that harms the lake’s water quality. As advocates for the lake’s protection like to say, when it comes to Beaver Lake, we drink it every day in Northwest Arkansas.

If life in the 21st century United States demonstrates anything, it’s that even when a goal is universally accepted, there is a diverse collection of ideas about the best way to achieve it. Congress may be able to get away with stalemate after stalemate, but Northwest Arkansas can ill afford to let differences over method thwart preservation of Beaver Lake’s water quality. Inaction, in this case, will mean deterioration.

With projections of Northwest Arkansas population growth that are staggering to consider, it’s likely protecting Beaver Lake in its second 50 years will prove a much greater challenge than in its first.

The cause of watershed protection is focused today on the 125-lot Meadows at River Mist subdivision at U.S. 412 and Washington County Road 386. The development got its start in 2006, but stalled during the economic recession. Developers today have asked the county to allow a higher density of development than previously planned.

The core concern for advocates of Beaver Lake is sewage treatment and potential leaks of contaminants into the region’s water supply. The subdivision, which is about 1,500 feet from the lake, would use a decentralized “community sewer system” rather than one connected to a larger municipal sewer treatment system. Such systems have become popular in areas previously reliant on individual home septic tanks. A community system often can help a landowner develop more lots, increasing profitability.

If all goes well, such systems offer a strong alternative to individual septic tanks. Imagine having 125 separate septic systems rather than one system for all the homes. The question is whether the larger systems can be relied upon as a form of environment protection for the long haul. Properly maintained, it seems they can be. But since they are not owned and operated by a governmental entity that will exist beyond the developers and any home buyers, the concern over long-term maintenance and operation is a real one.

Washington County officials in the past recognized that, creating some regulation, but there has been some effort by operators of decentralized systems to have the county relax that oversight. Concerns among county officials arose after other decentralized systems in the county failed.

As always, there’s room for discussion on specifics, but it seems to us county government is exactly the kind of lasting entity that ought to be involved in the regulation of rural sewer systems. Those advocating less local regulation say the state of Arkansas has rules, but is it really the best idea to let some Little Rock-based agency making the decisions about protecting local residents and the region’s water supply? We’re always being told by Republicans, who now control a lot of Arkansas and local government, that keeping decisions local is far superior than relying on state and federal bureaucracies.

So we hope the local governments in Northwest Arkansas don’t try to wash their hands of this problem. This is no time for a hands-off approach from local government.

The Beaver Water district more than a decade ago attempted to convince local governments of the need to create a buffer zone around Beaver Lake in which certain activities - landfills or junk yards, for example - would be prohibited and others would be controlled. Today, the buffer zone still doesn’t exist. The politics of protecting the region’s water supply often clashes with local notions about property rights and how far government can or should go in the name of protecting the public good.

Plenty of room exists for debate over sewer systems, development, property rights and protecting the public interests of a clean water supply. We encourage elected officials and people of influence in all of Northwest Arkansas to recognize a need that extends well past the concerns of their particular political boundaries, whether it’s an alderman ward, a justice of the peace district, the county line or a congressional district. As the region’s residents were reminded with recent heavy rains, water does not respect man’s artificial political boundaries. Neither do pollutants. If left unchecked, they will end up in the water supply.

Northwest Arkansas residents need their county, city, state and federal officials to take up positions of strong leadership when it comes to Beaver Lake. There is no need to stifle development, but without proper planning and, yes, local government regulation, that day may come. Let’s not wait until pollution has to be undone. Northwest Arkansas undoubtedly has the brain power and the leadership necessary to find the right balance. The question is whether its leaders can find the political will to do what’s needed.