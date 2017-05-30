ESPN has re-signed Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard to continue his role on “College GameDay.”

The network announced Tuesday a multiyear agreement with Howard.

The former Michigan receiver has been part of “College GameDay” since joining ESPN in 2005. He will also continue to be a regular on “College Football Live” and call some mid-week games during the season. Howard is usually assigned to Mid-American Conference games in November.

Howard won the Heisman in 1991 and went to become a first-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins. He won MVP of Super Bowl 31 while playing with the Green Bay Packers. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.